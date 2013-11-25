San Marcos Marching Band and Color Guard Win Southern California Title

On Saturday, the San Marcos High School Marching Band and Color Guard were named the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Division 1 champions after a dominating performance at Aliso Niguel High School.

This is the Royals’ second straight SCSBOA championship and their sixth in the past nine years. Not only were the Royals named the champions, but they also had the highest scores in Music, Visual, and Percussion.

“We are very proud of our accomplishments this year. It was a great season and everyone put in many dedicated hours to make this dream come true,” drum major Niko Victoria said.

The Royals went undefeated in competitions this season, but were still not the favorites to win the SCSBOA championship.

“Our biggest competition this year was Los Angeles High School, so we knew we had to nail this performance,” horn sergeant Matthew Kiyoi said.

San Marcos’ score of 86.7 was not only the highest score in Division 1, but also bettered the scores of the Division 2 and 3 champions. Los Angeles High School was second with a score of 85.2.

“It is hard to describe, but defeating a great band like L.A. High by more than a point is a pretty significant win because they had strong scores all year,” Victoria said.

The ensemble is conducted by Victoria. This year’s show is titled “DROP” with music by Lozell Henderson and drill by Eric Sala.

“We are fortunate to have such a great drill writer and music composer to design a show that fits our band and pushes us to achieve at a high level,” Victoria said.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the San Marcos Marching Band and Color Guard will take part in the annual Santa Barbara Holiday Parade, where they were named best band last year. On Dec. 10, the Royals will host a free community performance of their entire show in Warkentin Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.