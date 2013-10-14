San Marcos Marching Band Wins First Competition of Season

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard has started the 2013 competition season in the same place where it left off last year — with a win.

The group dominated the Valencia High School Field Competition on Saturday with a score of 69.10, the highest score in the entire competition.

The Royals won awards for Music Effect, Visual Effect, Percussion and the coveted Sweepstakes award for the best overall score.

“Although it is early in our season, we were happy to have a great performance and win the competition," percussion member Colman Schmidt said. "But we know we still have lots of work to do to continue to improve and get ready for state.”

The Royals won the state competition in 2012 and are working to defend that title in November.

The ensemble is under the direction of Michael Kiyoi and is conducted by Drum Major Niko Victoria. This year’s show is titled “DROP,” with music by Lozell Henderson and drill by Eric Sala.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.