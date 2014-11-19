San Marcos Marching Band and Dance Guard Qualify for State Championships

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Dance Guard have won their third competition of the season, at Moorpark High School.

With the win they have qualified for the SCSBOA Championships in Division 2A. They are one of 12 ensembles that will compete for the Southern California state title and enter as the four seed.

Their show is titled "The Domino Effect" and features the music of Radiohead. This is the 10th straight championship qualification for San Marcos and they have won five of the last nine. If they win this year, it will be their third championship in a row, something that SMHS or any band in Santa Barbara has never accomplished.

"This will be the greatest challenge of the year for San Marcos, and to come away with a medal of any color would be a huge accomplishment," director Michael Kiyoi said. "The students have worked extremely hard since the beginning of June, and I have no doubt in my mind that they will perform well on Saturday.

"We always want to win, but the measurement of success we live by is putting our best effort in. Whatever the outcome will not matter if we do that."

Championships will be held at Ramona High School in Riverside on Saturday, Nov. 22.

If you are interested in donating to the band, you can do so with PayPal [email protected] or contact Kiyoi at [email protected].

— Michael Kiyoi is the director of bands for San Marcos High School.