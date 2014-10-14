San Marcos Marching Band, Dance Guard Win First Competition of Season

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Dance Guard took home the First Place Sweepstakes Award at the 44th Annual Rowland Field Tournament on Saturday.

They were competing in the 2A Division of the SCSBOA (Southern California Band and Orchestra Association) circuit. San Marcos scored the highest marks in Music, Music Effect, Visual Effect, placed first place in Auxiliary (Guard) and second in percussion.

This was the first competition of the year for the Royals and was a fantastic start to the season.

"This is a great win for us, and we are very pleased with how the day went," band director Michael Kiyoi said. "The students have worked extremely hard and it was awesome watching them perform well. The freshman class is strong and managed the pressure with great maturity and the parent support was huge. We look forward to improving for Simi Valley in two weeks and continuing our path to championships."

The show is titled "The Domino Effect" and was designed by Michael Kiyoi, Idonarose Orr and Lozell Henderson. It features music by Radiohead with drill by Eric Salas. Other staff include Jon Fernandez, Dave Thompson, Perry Chantes, Jack Trieger, Vincent Gonzales and Jacob Swartz.

If you wish to support the San Marcos Marching Band and Dance Guard please contact Michael Kiyoi at [email protected] or donate on PayPal [email protected]

— Aaron Solis represents San Marcos High School.