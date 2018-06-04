San Marcos Marching Band Scores Another Win

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard added another win during the 2013 competition season, this time at the Hart High School Competition Crown in Division 1A.

Out of 14 bands, the Royals placed first in Music, Music Effect, Visual Effect, Visual and Percussion. The Color Guard also did very well, taking second place in their best performance of the year.

This is the second out of four regular season competitions for the Royals. Their next competition will take place Nov. 9 at Oxnard High School.

The ensemble is under the direction of Michael Kiyoi and is conducted by Drum Major Niko Victoria. This year’s show is titled “DROP” with music by Lozell Henderson and drill by Eric Sala.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.