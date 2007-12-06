Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Marching Band Takes Medal, Prepares For Orange Bowl

The San Marcos High marching band wins a state championship. Next, it's off to Miami for the Orange Bowl.

By Staff | December 6, 2007 | 9:37 a.m.

The San Marcos High School marching band took home the top prize over the weekend in a state championship contest for marching bands.

{mosimage}

But an even more thrilling gig for them awaits: the Miami Florida Orange Bowl.

The event at Murrieta Valley High School on Saturday, Dec. 1, invited 10 top-notch bands from schools across the state to compete, including Dos Pueblos High, which took fifth place.

Next San Marcos will perform at the Miami Florida Orange Bowl on Jan. 3.

There, they will be among 10 bands vying for a shot at performing the pre-game entertainment on the field in front of thousands.

 

Then, all 10 bands will morph into one giant marching band for the half-time show, immediately following a performance by the famous rock band ZZ Top.

To pay for the trip, the San Marcos band has been feverishly raising money. Already, they have raised $100,000, which is just $10,000 shy of their goal.

"This is the biggest project we’ve ever undertaken with the band program,” said band director Dan Garske in a statement. “Performing in what is regarded as the most famous halftime show, the Orange Bowl Halftime, is something these kids will never forget."

The band will play the piece “Journey of Dreams,” composed by local marching band consultant Lozell Henderson.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 