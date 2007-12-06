San Marcos Marching Band Takes Medal, Prepares For Orange Bowl

The San Marcos High marching band wins a state championship. Next, it's off to Miami for the Orange Bowl.

The San Marcos High School marching band took home the top prize over the weekend in a state championship contest for marching bands.

But an even more thrilling gig for them awaits: the Miami Florida Orange Bowl.

The event at Murrieta Valley High School on Saturday, Dec. 1, invited 10 top-notch bands from schools across the state to compete, including Dos Pueblos High, which took fifth place.

Next San Marcos will perform at the Miami Florida Orange Bowl on Jan. 3.

There, they will be among 10 bands vying for a shot at performing the pre-game entertainment on the field in front of thousands.

Then, all 10 bands will morph into one giant marching band for the half-time show, immediately following a performance by the famous rock band ZZ Top.

To pay for the trip, the San Marcos band has been feverishly raising money. Already, they have raised $100,000, which is just $10,000 shy of their goal.

"This is the biggest project we’ve ever undertaken with the band program,” said band director Dan Garske in a statement. “Performing in what is regarded as the most famous halftime show, the Orange Bowl Halftime, is something these kids will never forget."

The band will play the piece “Journey of Dreams,” composed by local marching band consultant Lozell Henderson.