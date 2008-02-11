Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:42 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos’ Marquettes Dance to Victory

{mosimage}

Statewide contest no competition for first-place varsity and junior varsity teams.

By Mary Dawson | February 11, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

The Marquettes, San Marcos High’s varsity and junior varsity competitive dance teams, are on quite a winning streak, having dominated the X-Treme Games Nationals Competition held at Long Beach State earlier this month. Competing against teams from throughout California, the squads placed at the top of their divisions.

The varsity team earned first-place trophies in both the Pom and Hip Hop divisions.  The 14-member team received a near-perfect score with its hip hop routine, and was clearly a fan and judge favorite.  The junior varsity team also took home first place in Pom and Hip Hop for its division.

"I am constantly impressed by the level of commitment, dedication and hard work these talented dancers give me every day!" varsity coach and choreographer Marni Cheverez said.  "I am so proud to be a part of this program."

Two of the varsity members competed in the individual division; Julia Solomon took home the prize of Best Hip Hop Dancer of the day and Nathaniel Jinnies took second place in the Individual Jazz Division.{mosimage}

San Marcos was well-represented in the first of many competitions this season. The Marquettes will compete at state and national competitions at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Best of the West and UC Irvine, before concluding at USA Nationals in Anaheim.

The varsity team members are co-captains Caroline Cawthon and Mary Kathryn Marrs, Dani Arrellanes, Kianna Cabugos, Kaitlin Cortenbach, Maddy Dawson, Brittany Hamrick, Meena Izadpanah, Julia Jacobson, Sam Lampkin, Hayley Martin, Sarah Pinner, Lena Shafer and Julia Solomon.

Junior varsity team members are captain Quinlan Ellington-Meaney, Katie Elster, Rachel Hey-Shipton, Alyson Marrs, Ally Michel, Tess Rabin, Christy Swartz and Crystal Weber.

Mary Dawson is a San Marcos High parent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 