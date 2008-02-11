San Marcos’ Marquettes Dance to Victory

{mosimage}

The Marquettes, San Marcos High’s varsity and junior varsity competitive dance teams, are on quite a winning streak, having dominated the X-Treme Games Nationals Competition held at Long Beach State earlier this month. Competing against teams from throughout California, the squads placed at the top of their divisions.

The varsity team earned first-place trophies in both the Pom and Hip Hop divisions. The 14-member team received a near-perfect score with its hip hop routine, and was clearly a fan and judge favorite. The junior varsity team also took home first place in Pom and Hip Hop for its division.

"I am constantly impressed by the level of commitment, dedication and hard work these talented dancers give me every day!" varsity coach and choreographer Marni Cheverez said. "I am so proud to be a part of this program."

Two of the varsity members competed in the individual division; Julia Solomon took home the prize of Best Hip Hop Dancer of the day and Nathaniel Jinnies took second place in the Individual Jazz Division.{mosimage}

San Marcos was well-represented in the first of many competitions this season. The Marquettes will compete at state and national competitions at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Best of the West and UC Irvine, before concluding at USA Nationals in Anaheim.

The varsity team members are co-captains Caroline Cawthon and Mary Kathryn Marrs, Dani Arrellanes, Kianna Cabugos, Kaitlin Cortenbach, Maddy Dawson, Brittany Hamrick, Meena Izadpanah, Julia Jacobson, Sam Lampkin, Hayley Martin, Sarah Pinner, Lena Shafer and Julia Solomon.

Junior varsity team members are captain Quinlan Ellington-Meaney, Katie Elster, Rachel Hey-Shipton, Alyson Marrs, Ally Michel, Tess Rabin, Christy Swartz and Crystal Weber.

Mary Dawson is a San Marcos High parent.