San Marcos Marquettes Really Are Best of West
Dance team picks up two more victories at major competitions in Anaheim and Long Beach.
By Jon Shafer | March 17, 2008 | 4:59 p.m.
San Marcos High’s award-winning Marquettes continue to master life on the competitive edge. On Sunday the squad won the Varsity Hip-Hop division at the Best of the West Invitational at the Long Beach State Pyramid. The week before, they won the USA Nationals in Anaheim.
Jon Shafer is a San Marcos High parent.
