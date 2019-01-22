San Marcos Misses Several Chances, Draws With Santa Ynez, 1-1

Boys Soccer

Several missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the San Marcos boys soccer team, and the Royals had to settle for a 1-1 draw against SantaYnez on Tuesday in a Channel League match.

The first-place Royals (12-4-6, 5-0-1 in league) were playing their first game as a CIF-ranked team. They are 10th in the Division 2 of the Southern Section.

"This was a disappointing performance for our team," coach Paul McLean said. "Had we taken our early opportunities, the game would have been over. But credit to Santa Ynez, they continued to push for their goal."

Sophomore Jarod Vom Steeg chipped a set piece to his brother Caden who finished with a header for a 1-0 San Marcos lead.

Santa Ynez scored the equalizer in the 77th minute on a shot inside the near post.

