San Marcos’ Offense Clicks in Win Over Thacher

Lacrosse

After falling behind by two goals early in the first quarter, the San Marcos boys lacrosse team hit their stride offensively and took a commanding 10-3 halftime league in the non-league Thursday showdown.

Justin Lehman led the way for the Royals (7-1) with six goals and three assists, while Mason Zimmerman added five goals himself.

Goalie Ryan Lehman was strong in the net, preventing Thacher from gaining any offensive momentum. Eight different players scored for the Royals.

San Marcos next plays against Cate on April 4.

