Water Polo
San Marcos Offense Erupts for 31 Goals in 2 Wins at Villa Park Tournament
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 7, 2017 | 9:38 p.m.
San Marcos went off for 31 goals in two wins at the Villa Park Girls Water Polo Tournament on Thursday.
The Royals opened with a 16-1 romp over Marina. Megan Musick scored five goals to lead the offense and goalie Sophie Trumbull made five blocks.
San Marcos got four goals from Piper Smith in a 15-3 win over Arroyo Grande.
"The girls played with a strong counter attack and a hard press that gave them the results they wanted," said coach Chuckie Roth.
The Royals (2-1) play Cathedral Catholic of San Diego on Friday at Troy High.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.