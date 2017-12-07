San Marcos Offense Erupts for 31 Goals in 2 Wins at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

San Marcos went off for 31 goals in two wins at the Villa Park Girls Water Polo Tournament on Thursday.

The Royals opened with a 16-1 romp over Marina. Megan Musick scored five goals to lead the offense and goalie Sophie Trumbull made five blocks.

San Marcos got four goals from Piper Smith in a 15-3 win over Arroyo Grande.

"The girls played with a strong counter attack and a hard press that gave them the results they wanted," said coach Chuckie Roth.

The Royals (2-1) play Cathedral Catholic of San Diego on Friday at Troy High.