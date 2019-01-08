San Marcos Offense On Fire in 6-0 Victory Over Cabrillo

Boys Soccer

The San Marcos offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday in a 6-0 boys soccer rout of Cabrillo in a Channel League game at Warkentin Stadium.

Levi Sheffey scored two goals for the Royals, who improved to 3-0 in league and 9-4-5 overall.

Jarod Vom Steeg scored the first goal on a penalty kick. The penalty was awarded when Peter Aldapa was pulled down from behind after pouncing a Sheffey deflection.

Minutes later, Sheffey finished his first goal off a nice cross from Matt Hislop.

At the 20th minute, Caden Vom Steeg scored an "Olympico," a goal scored directly from a corner kick.

Ten minutes later, David Satchwell beat his defender around the outside and crossed the ball to Anthony Contreras for the finish and a 4-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Julio Montes crushed a right-footed shot from 20 yards after Caden Vom Steeg's cross was deflected. Sheffey finished off the scoring with a shot inside the far post.



Bryce Tomlinson and Uli Velez combined for the shutout in goal.

"I am pleased our team kept a clean sheet," coach Paul McLean said. "The Vom Steeg twins did a fantastic job of changing the field for us and finding open spaces for our team. They run our show. We had a great time together and everyone who was fit got plenty of time on the field."

The Royals host Dos Pueblos on Thursday at 5 p.m.

