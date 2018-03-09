San Marcos Offense Pounds Ventura in Channel League Softball Opener

Softball

Savannah Tait and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner homered to lead an 11-hit San Marcos attack in an 8-1 softball victory at Ventura in the Channel League opener on Friday.

After San Marcos scored three runs in the first inning, Tait followed a Katana Anderson-Morris single in the second inning with a two-run blast for a 5-0 lead.

Huerta-Leipner hit a solo bomb in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.

The Royals (5-0, 1-0) continued their attack in the seventh, with Allie Fryklund ripping a RBI triple and Morgan Jensen adding a run-scoring single.

Ventura scored its run in the bottom of the seventh.

Huerta-Leipner was 2 for 3 on the day with the home run and two RBIs. Tait, Jensen and Megan Cunnison were each 2 for 4, with Jensen collecting three RBIs and Tait a pair.

San Marcos is back in action Saturday at the Manlet Tournament in Simi Valley

