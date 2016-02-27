San Marcos Opens Baseball Season With 10-1 Victory

Baseball

Josh Kang drove in three runs and Mason Metcalfe allowed just two hits in six innings on the mound, leading San Marcos to a season-opening 10-1 baseball win over Nordhoff in the So Cal Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

The Royals pounded out 11 hits, with Kang, Kyle Gonzalez and Matt Neal each collecting two. Gonzalez and Neal both had doubles.

Metcalfe was solid as the opening-day starter. He struck out six Rangers before being relieved by Nolan Cope, who threw a scoreless seventh inning.

San Marcos is back in action Tuesday at home against Verdugo Hills.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.