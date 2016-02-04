Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Opens So Cal Championship With 2 Wins; Santa Barbara Goes 1-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 4, 2016 | 8:51 p.m.

The CIF Division 1 fourth-ranked San Marcos girls water polo team and No. 5 Dos Pueblos opened the So Cal Championships with a pair of wins on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals.

San Marcos defeated Esperanza 13-3 and San Clemente 13-10, while DP knocked off Canyon of Anaheim 13-4 and Santa Margarta 8-5.

Ryann Neushul, Britni Tisdale and Abby Hill scored three goals apiece against Canyon. Neushul, Hill and  Amelia Meckelborg followed  with two goals apiece in the victory over Santa Margarita.

Arija Walsh had a career game for San Marcos against Esperanza, pouring in seven goals.

Against San Clemente, Paige Hauschild scored 5 goals and Hailey Gellert added three, as the Royals improved to 23-2.

In the quarterfinals, San Marcos plays Corona del Mar, and DP takes on Royal.

In other action, No. 7 Santa Barbara High split its two games, routing Warren 16-4 and losing to El Toro 10-8.

Grace Raisin had 3 goals, Anna Hepp had 5 steals and Georgia Ransone dished out 5 assists in the Warren game.

Against El Toro, Kai McGeoy had three goals and Kristina Garcia and Jessee Ransone each earned four ejections.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 