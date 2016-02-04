San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Opens So Cal Championship With 2 Wins; Santa Barbara Goes 1-1

Water Polo

The CIF Division 1 fourth-ranked San Marcos girls water polo team and No. 5 Dos Pueblos opened the So Cal Championships with a pair of wins on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals.

San Marcos defeated Esperanza 13-3 and San Clemente 13-10, while DP knocked off Canyon of Anaheim 13-4 and Santa Margarta 8-5.

Ryann Neushul, Britni Tisdale and Abby Hill scored three goals apiece against Canyon. Neushul, Hill and Amelia Meckelborg followed with two goals apiece in the victory over Santa Margarita.

Arija Walsh had a career game for San Marcos against Esperanza, pouring in seven goals.

Against San Clemente, Paige Hauschild scored 5 goals and Hailey Gellert added three, as the Royals improved to 23-2.

In the quarterfinals, San Marcos plays Corona del Mar, and DP takes on Royal.

In other action, No. 7 Santa Barbara High split its two games, routing Warren 16-4 and losing to El Toro 10-8.

Grace Raisin had 3 goals, Anna Hepp had 5 steals and Georgia Ransone dished out 5 assists in the Warren game.

Against El Toro, Kai McGeoy had three goals and Kristina Garcia and Jessee Ransone each earned four ejections.

