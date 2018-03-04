San Marcos Opens State Basketball Tournament Against Granada Hills

San Marcos begins its next basketball journey in the CIF State Tournament with a home game on Wednesday night.

The champions of the CIF-Southern Section 2A Division will play host to Granada Hills Charter of the L.A. City Section in a first-round boys state regional playoff game. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

San Marcos (26-6) is coming off a terrific 2A tournament. It beat Riverside Poly by 20 (67-47) for the championship — the first in school history.

Granada Hills, a Division 1 finalist last year, played in the L.A. City Section’s Open Division for the first time. The Highlanders (19-11) won their first game over Narbonne (54-50) and then lost to Westchester (58-38) in the semifinals and El Camino Real (58-55) in the consolation semifinals.

Granada Hills relies on its three-point shooting.

