San Marcos Opens Tournament With Two Wins

Water Polo

The San Marcos boys water polo team opened the Villa Park Classic in dominant fashion.

The Royals won both games by double digits, 15-4 against Canyon High School and 19-6 against Esperanza.

Sean Rich had 4 goals on the day and Kyle Voulgaris contributed 3 of his own.

Goalie Ben Spievak allowed only 10 goals over the two games and notched 22 saves.

San Marcos improved to 9-4 on the season, and plays in the tournament quarterfinals Friday.

