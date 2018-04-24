San Marcos Outlasted by Buena in Home Run Party

Softball

San Marcos softball gave up four runs in the sixth inning, ceding a tough road loss to Buena, 5-2.

It was just the second Channel League loss this season for the Royals, who gave up four Bulldog hits overall. Five of the six hits in the game were home runs.

Savannah Tait led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to draw first blood for San Marcos. Later in the inning, Allie Fryklund homered herself, giving her team a 2-0 lead.

Buena knocked one out of the park in the fourth to get on the board. In the bottom of the sixth, a leadoff error put a Bulldog runner on base. The next batter up hit a two-run homer to put Buena in front, 3-2.

Following a walk, another Bulldog hitter scored a homer to bring in two more runs for Buena. The Royals couldn't score in the top of the seventh, bringing the contest to a close.

San Marcos (15-6, 7-2) will get a revenge game against Buena on Friday.

