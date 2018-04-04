Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos All Lose Twice in Santa Barbara Invitational

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 8, 2017 | 11:27 p.m.

The local teams went a combined 0-6 on the second day of the Santa Barbara Invitational boys water polo tournament.

Santa Barbara High fell to North Coast Section power Campolindo, 19-3, and San Diego's Cathedral Catholic, 11-6. Dos Pueblos faced Southern Section powerhouse Mater Dei and suffered a 22-6 loss and then dropped an 11-6 decision against Redlands East Valley.

Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos hook up at 11:10 a.m. at Dos Pueblos on Saturday.

In the consolation bracket, San Marcos was beaten by San Diego Vista 20-13 and San Clemente 10-7.

In the championship semifinals, Mater Dei faces Campolindo and Orange Lutheran meets Oaks Christian. The final is at 2:25 p.m. at Santa Barbara's pool

Santa Barbara vs. Campolindo, Cathedral Catholic 

Jacob Castillo scored all the goals and drew three ejections against Campolindo.

On defense, Evan Blix and Jordan Hayes each had four steals.

Against Cathedral Catholic,  sophomores carried most the offensive load, with Dylan Fogg and Chase Raisin each scoring two goals and Adam Coffin adding one.  RJ Goligoski scored the other.

Jacob Castillo earned four ejections and had two assists for the Dons (1-3).

Dos Pueblos vs. Mater Dei and Redlands East Valley

Sammy Arshadi scored four goals over the two games to lead the Chargers (1-2), while Ethan Parrish and Jason Teng each scored two.

Angus Goodner notched eight saves against Redlands.

San Marcos vs. Vista, San Clemente

Sam Fuller scored seven goals in the first-match shootout against Vista and added three in the second game. Jack Phreaner notched 18 saves over the two matches.

"Tough competition today, but again I think that our guys fought hard and are continuing to improve," saod San Marcos head coach Jeff Ashton.

"Tough competition today, but again I think that our guys fought hard and are continuing to improve," saod San Marcos head coach Jeff Ashton.

