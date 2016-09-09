Football
San Marcos Overpowered by Lompoc
Members of the 1965 San Marcos football team were honored at Friday’s game against Lompoc. (Adaline MacGregor photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 9, 2016 | 9:05 p.m.
Lompoc's powerful running duo of Toa Taua and Dallas Canley were too much for San Marcos as they led the Braves to a 46-0 non-league football win at Warkentin Stadium.
Lompoc rolled up 39 points in the first half. Taua had a couple of long touchdown runs, including one for 60 yards. He also was a force on defense.
San Marcos (0-3) couldn't muster much of an offense against the No. 3-ranked team in CIF Division 4.
Before the game, San Marcos honored the 1965 football team and its coach, John Stoney.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.