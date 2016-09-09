San Marcos Overpowered by Lompoc

Football

Lompoc's powerful running duo of Toa Taua and Dallas Canley were too much for San Marcos as they led the Braves to a 46-0 non-league football win at Warkentin Stadium.

Lompoc rolled up 39 points in the first half. Taua had a couple of long touchdown runs, including one for 60 yards. He also was a force on defense.

San Marcos (0-3) couldn't muster much of an offense against the No. 3-ranked team in CIF Division 4.

Before the game, San Marcos honored the 1965 football team and its coach, John Stoney.

