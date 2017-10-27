Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

San Marcos Overpowered by Ventura, 59-7

Ventura defenders pile on San Marcos quarterback Jacob Villarreal for a sack during Friday’s Channel League game. Click to view larger
Ventura defenders pile on San Marcos quarterback Jacob Villarreal for a sack during Friday’s Channel League game. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 27, 2017 | 10:00 p.m.

The San Marcos football team is probably glad it’s seen the last of Ventura.

The visiting Cougars played their final game in the Channel League on Friday night and went out with a bang, walloping San Marcos, 59-7, at Warkentin Stadium.

Ventura, which is joining the Pacific View League next season, was coming off a one-point loss against Santa Barbara and trying to keep its slim postseason hopes alive. It finishes the regular season at 5-5 overall and 2-2 in league.

San Marcos suffered its seventh straight loss, falling to 1-8 and 0-3 in Channel League. 

The Royals avoided the shutout in the third quarter when wide receiver Amari Dennis caught a pass from quarterback Jacob Villarreal, juked a defender and scored on an 80-yard play. Steven Corona kicked the PAT to make it a 45-7 game.

Ventura’s offensive line overpowered the Royals, and Cougar running back Chuck Wick took full advantage. He rushed for 194 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 24, 4 and 47 yards. 

Ventura sophomore quarterback Carson Willis passed to Gavin Blanks for two scores, running back Keoni Calderon ran for two and Cruz Conboy ran for one. Kicker Rourke Rieman booted a 42-yard field goal and was 8 for 8 on PAT attempts.

The Ventura defense held San Marcos to 87 total yards in the game. The Royals punted seven times.

San Marcos has one more league game remaining at Dos Pueblos next Friday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 