San Marcos Overpowered by Ventura, 59-7

Football

The San Marcos football team is probably glad it’s seen the last of Ventura.

The visiting Cougars played their final game in the Channel League on Friday night and went out with a bang, walloping San Marcos, 59-7, at Warkentin Stadium.

Ventura, which is joining the Pacific View League next season, was coming off a one-point loss against Santa Barbara and trying to keep its slim postseason hopes alive. It finishes the regular season at 5-5 overall and 2-2 in league.

San Marcos suffered its seventh straight loss, falling to 1-8 and 0-3 in Channel League.

The Royals avoided the shutout in the third quarter when wide receiver Amari Dennis caught a pass from quarterback Jacob Villarreal, juked a defender and scored on an 80-yard play. Steven Corona kicked the PAT to make it a 45-7 game.

Ventura’s offensive line overpowered the Royals, and Cougar running back Chuck Wick took full advantage. He rushed for 194 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 24, 4 and 47 yards.

Ventura sophomore quarterback Carson Willis passed to Gavin Blanks for two scores, running back Keoni Calderon ran for two and Cruz Conboy ran for one. Kicker Rourke Rieman booted a 42-yard field goal and was 8 for 8 on PAT attempts.

The Ventura defense held San Marcos to 87 total yards in the game. The Royals punted seven times.

San Marcos has one more league game remaining at Dos Pueblos next Friday.