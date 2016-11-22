San Marcos Overpowers Pioneer Valley in Opener

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo and Stefan Korfas combined for 35 points, leading the San Marcos boys basketball team to a 58-40 season-opening win at Pioneer Valley on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-8 Stormo was a force inside, scoring 18 points and grabbing 8 rebounds. Korfas, the Royals' point guard, tallied 17 points.

"Stefan really played well for us," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. "He was in control and had us organized.

San Marcos plays its home opener on Saturday against Nipomo.

