San Marcos Packs a Punch, KOs No. 2-ranked Dos Pueblos, 7-3

Softball

Hailey Fryklund belted a three-run homer in third inning and Sienna Berlinger hit a two-run blast in the fifth, powering San Marcos to a 7-3 upset of CIF Division 4 second-round Dos Pueblos in a Channel League softball game at Okinaka Field on Tuesday.

It was the biggest win of the season for the Royals, who are 2-5 in league and 12-9 overall. Dos Pueblos (14-5), which was in first place, fell to 6-2 and dropped behind Buena in the standings. Buena is 7-2 after beating Ventura on Tuesday.

"It is a tough loss for us," DP coach Jon Uyesaka said. "San Marcos was able to come up with the big hits at the key moments to earn the win in a reversal of the match up in March. This is the first win for the Royals over DP since 2007."

It was also the first loss for the Chargers on their home field this season.

San Marcos pounded out nine hits, including two homers and a pair of doubles.

"I’m also not surprised at scoring that many runs as we recorded nine hits in the game," San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said. "We had 30 hits in three games last week (Buena twice and Pacifica) and I’m happy to see that all hitters are really starting to contribute."

San Marcos starting pitcher Hailee Rios held the potent Dos Pueblos offense to six hits in a complete-game effort. She struck out nine, walked five, hit a batter and allowed five earned runs.

"Hailee Rios did a fantastic job in the circle today and was backed by a solid defense that didn’t give up an unearned run," said Swann.

The Royals jump on DP with four runs in the third inning. Rios singled in Aliyah Huerta-Leipner with the first run and Fryklund hit a three-run homer to deep right-center field, driving in Cara Christian and Rios for a 4-0 lead.

DP responded with three runs in the bottom of the third. Lauren Marmo walked, Anya Schmitz was hit by a pitch and Sienna Wagner tripled in both runners, cutting the lead to 4-2. After a strikeout, Janet Salas walked and Madison Pickett followed with a bunt to score Wagner to make it 4-3.



Rios singled in the top of the fifth with one out and Berlinger followed with her first home run of the season, a two-run blast to left center for a 6-3 San Marcos lead. Rios struck out the side in the bottom of the inning.

The Royals loaded the bases in the seventh and Berlinger hit a sacrifice fly to right-center field to score Christian for her third RBI of the game and a 7-3 advantage.

Huerta-Leipner went 3 for 4 with a double and a run to pace the San Marcos attack. Christian went 2-3, was hit by a pitch and scored twice and Rios was 2-4 with a double, two runs, and a RBI.

For DP, Siena Wagner was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. The Chargers left seven runners in scoring position.

Charger pitcher Madison Pickett had 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. She gave up five hits, one walk and one hit batter.

The two teams meet again on Friday at San Marcos.

San Marcos…004 020 1 – 7 9 0

Dos Pueblos…003 000 0 – 3 6 0

SM: Rios and Cunnison

DP: Pickett, Gandall and Sinskul

W-Rios (5-3), L-Pickett

2B - SM: Huerta-Leipner, Rios DP: Schmitz

3B - DP: Wagner

HR – SM: Fryklund, Berlinger



