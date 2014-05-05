Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:00 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop Hosting ‘Sip, Sample & Savor’ Fundraiser

By Gloria Sanchez-Arreola for the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop | May 5, 2014 | 9:08 a.m.

The San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop will present the 25th annual spring fundraiser and auction, “Sip, Sample & Savor,” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road.

This year, nearly 300 guests, including parents, alumni and community members, will spend a lovely evening nestled between ocean and mountain views as they sample delicious food and beverage offerings from local restaurants.

Andersen’s Danish Restaurant and Bakery, Beck’s Bakery and Bites, Brasil Arts Café, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, Del Pueblo Café, Delgado’s Mexican Food, Excalibur Hard Cider, Fresh Market, Jack’s Bistro and Famous Bagels, Just Good Energy, Lori’s Original Lemonade, Nimita’s Cuisine, Organic Soup Kitchen, The Palace Grill, Pampered Palette, Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro, Silver Wines, Telegraph Brewing Co. and World Cuisine Express.

The mission of the San Marcos Parent Child Workshop is to create a supportive community of diverse families where parents engage actively with young children, create a positive learning environment and build skills that promote healthy social and emotional growth. The benefit to children, parents and our community is significant and lasting.

Our preschool has launched more than 1,000 children into their school careers.

Our cooperative preschool introduces children ages 2 to 5 to early literacy, social and physical development and conflict resolution in a nurturing learning environment. SMPCW parents appreciate a strong resource for expanding their parenting skills, involvement in their local community, family advocacy and volunteer opportunities that let them share their strengths and talents. It is our philosophy, and experience, that better parents and stronger families create a better community.

— Gloria Sanchez-Arreola represents the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.

