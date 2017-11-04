Public Weighing In on Amenities, Uses for New San Marcos Park in Santa Barbara Foothills

10-acre open space, dedicated by neighbors of popular San Marcos Foothills Preserve, is going through master plan and approval process

Among the amenitities proposed by the public for the new San Marcos Park are walking paths, interpretive signage, picnic areas, vista areas with benches, a fenced off-leash area for dogs, birdwatching spaces, off-street parking, a meditation area and a children’s playground. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The 200-acre San Marcos Foothills Preserve is a popular and picturesque recreation area in the foothills above Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The new San Marcos Park totals 10 acres and is located along Via Gaitero in the Santa Barbara foothills east of Highway 154. The open space will serve as a gateway to the nearby San Marcos Foothills Preserve and provide passive park amenities that will be determined through a public master planning process. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County may be getting a new 10-acre park near the San Marcos Foothills Preserve east of Highway 154 above Santa Barbara.

The open space along Via Gaitero north of Foothill Road is next to the popular 200-acre preserve and was dedicated to the county by the adjacent subdivision for use as a public park.

San Marcos Park will serve as a gateway to the San Marcos Foothills Preserve, said Brian Yanez, the county’s deputy parks director. The park is expected to provide passive amenities that will be determined by a master plan.

Community members had the opportunity to submit input on the master plan at three public meetings, and a survey on the county Parks Department’s website.

More than 170 people submitted responses about the plan, which aims to establish a vision for the park that meets the community’s current and future recreational needs, increases accessibility and safety, and enhances and protects its environmental resources.

Tentative ideas the public presented include walking paths, adding interpretive signage, picnic areas, vista areas with benches, a fenced off-leash area for dogs, birdwatching spaces, off-street parking, a meditation area and a children’s playground, among other ideas.

“These are passive park amenities,” Yanez said. “We aren’t going to create soccer fields — these aren’t active amenities. This was a dedicated three parcels that were identified to have types of low-intensive activities.”

Parks staff is compiling feedback and working to create the master plan.

The next step is to present the proposed plan at the Dec. 7 meeting of the county Parks Commission. Community members are invited to comment publicly at the meeting.

If given the green light by the Parks Commission, the plan will be presented to the Board of Supervisors.

