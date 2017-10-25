San Marcos Paying Tribute to Coach Tony Vigna

Sports

San Marcos High is hosting an Appreciation for Tony Vigna event on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Thunderhut Gym on campus.

Vigna taught history and coached at San Marcos for 26 years (1968-94). He touched the lives of many young people.

Due to his declining health, San Marcos alums organized this event to show their appreciation for their former teacher and coach.

"It is our sincere hope to gather as many friends, family, students and athletes to join us in celebrating an afternoon with Tony," says a flyer announcing the event. "So many of us have been positively impacted and influenced by having Coach Vigna in our lives, we would like to take advantage of this unique opportunity to share our stories and gratitude with him."

Those who wish to share their thoughts in writing, can email Eric Vigna at [email protected]

