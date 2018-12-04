San Marcos Picks It Up in Second Half, Rallies Past Cate, 3-2

Boys Soccer

Jarod Vom Steeg had nothing but the goal and the Cate goalkeeper in front of him when he dribble from the right to the middle of the field in the 78th minute of a 2-2 tie between San Marcos at host Cate on Tuesday.

Vom Steeg ripped a shot on goal that Cate goalkeeper Devin Pai could only parry to the side. The ball landed in the path of San Marcos forward Peter Aldapa and he buried the rebound to give San Marcos a 3-2 non-league soccer win.

“He’s an absolute poacher, always in the right place,” San Marcos coach Paul McLean said of Aldapa.

The Royals scored two goals in the second half to rally from a 2-1 deficit

The sequence on the game winner started with Matt Hislop finding Vom Steeg.

“He had a perfect ball into the middle that Jarod took, penetrated the defense and took a great left-left-footed shot. The rebound was there for Peter to collect,” said McLean.

Cate coach Peter Mack said the play underscored an issue his team had in the second half.

“The problem is the ball getting to that point,” Mack said. “We just weren’t hard on the ball in the middle of the field the way we wanted to be. We gave them way too many opportunities just through the middle. We were just disorganized.”

A blast from the middle from Levi Sheffey set up a corner kick on which the Royals capitalized on for the tying goal in the 62nd minute.

Caden Vom Steeg (Jarod’s twin brother) lifted his corner kick to the near post and center back Michael Palmer raced in uncontested and powered a header into the back of the net to make a 2-2 game.

“We have a number of corner kick plays, but that wasn’t one of them,” McLean said. “Palmer does a great job of getting on the end of them in the air. Caden put the ball in just about a perfect spot for it.”

Cate scored first in the match on a nice run and assist by freshman forward Kobby Nimako. He turned the corner on the right side and fed sophomore William Deardorff, who placed the ball inside the near post in the 24th minute.

The Royals leveled the score in the 34th minute when Sheffey angled a low shot inside the far post.

The Rams came right back at San Marcos. Daniel Boateng pressured from the left side and took a shot that was saved by a scrambling San Marcos goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson at the near post. The ball deflected to Will Deardorff who had open net. But defender Javi Romero covered for his goalkeeper and headed Deardorff's shot away to keep the score at 1-1 going into halftime.

Early in the second half, Caden Vom Steeg had open look from the top of the Cate 18-yard box, but Pai did a nice job knocking it over the cross bar.

The Rams assemble a good possession took the lead on a goal by Nimako. Tomlinson made a kick save on a shot and the ball got knocked around and ended up at the feet of an unmarked Nimako. He calmly put the ball away for a 2-1 advantage in the 47th minute.

Cate, however, was unable to take control of the match.

Peter Aldapa cleans up a rebound for the game-winning goal for San Marcos in a 3-2 victory at Cate pic.twitter.com/6R9qv3Shte — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) December 5, 2018

“When we scored, I thought we had some momentum and I thought we were going to put up another one,” Mack said. “And when we didn’t, I thought this was going to be one of those back-and-forth affairs and that’s what it ended up being.”

San Marcos created the better chances in the final 30 minutes.

Pai made a save on Sheffey in the 58th minute and Cate defender Harry Corman blocked a shot by Jarod Vom Steeg two minutes later.

“We had a much better second half when we stopped diving in,” McLean said of his team’s defending against Cate’s quick players. “Obviously, Cate has some really, really talented players that they utilized really well. They were always around the ball and that made it hard for us.”

Mack said he was looking forward to the day when he has a full squad. The Rams on Tuesday were missing Bailor Jalloh who was on a college recruiting trip. Before that, the team missed players off the football team that went two rounds in the CIF playoffs.

“It’s early in the season and we still haven’t put all our guys on the field at the same time,” he said. “We were missing Balloh today, but we’re young — two freshman 3-4 sophomores and bunch of juniors— and we have a lot to figure out.

“We have stuff to work on and we have chemistry to work on. We worked hard. As you can see, we weren’t coordinated in our movements defensively or offensively. We’ll figure it out.

“That was a good team. San Marcos is a good team.”

Cate and San Marcos will playing good competition in this weekend’s College Cup High School Showcase, The Rams will host Rio Mesa on Friday and play Fillmore and Granite Hills on Saturday.

San Marcos will be home to play Warren on Friday and Long Beach-Cabrillo and Santa Maria on Saturday.