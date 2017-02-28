San Marcos Pitchers Are Sharp in Softball Opener

Softball

San Marcos softball opened its season in impression fashion, getting five innings of one-hit, shutout pitching from Aliyah Huerta Leipner in a 5-0 non-league victory at Lompoc on Tuesday.

Huerta-Leipner struck out eight and walked three in five innings and Hailee Rios fanned five in two innings of work.

Huerta-Leipner doubled to lead off the game and scored two hitters later on a fielding error for a 1-0 lead.

Claire Early scored on passed ball for a 2-0 lead in the fifth, and the Royals tagged on three more runs in the seventh. Savannah Tait came home on a bases-loaded passed ball, Rios scored on Hailey Fryklund's misplayed grounder and Fryklund scored on Megan Cunnison's grounder that was misplayed by the Braves.

Tait was 2 for 4, with a run scored.

San Marcos plays next on Friday against Rio Mesa and Oak Park in the Simi Valley Manlet Tournament, which will continue on Saturday with bracket play.







