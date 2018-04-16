San Marcos Pitchers Fan 17 in 4-0 Win at Chris Moon Tourney

Baseball

Four San Marcos pitchers combined to strike out 17 batters in a three-hit, 4-0 shutout of Arvada-West, Colorado in an opening-round baseball game at the Chris Moon Memorial Tournament in Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday night.

Jack Winterbauer earned the victory, going 2.1 innings. He was followed by Louie Shalhoob, Brent Hyman and Ian Churchill.

Diego Jasso got the Royals' offense going with a bases-loaded double that drove in three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Mason Metcalfe went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored.

The Royals (11-1) are back in action Wednesday night against Flowing Wells, Ariz.

