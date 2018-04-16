Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

San Marcos Pitchers Fan 17 in 4-0 Win at Chris Moon Tourney

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 29, 2017 | 8:36 a.m.
Jack Winterbauer picked up the pitching win for San Marcos in its opener at the Chris Moon Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. Click to view larger
Jack Winterbauer picked up the pitching win for San Marcos in its opener at the Chris Moon Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. (Courtesy photo)

Four San Marcos pitchers combined to strike out 17 batters in a three-hit, 4-0 shutout of Arvada-West, Colorado in an opening-round baseball game at the Chris Moon Memorial Tournament in Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday night.

Jack Winterbauer earned the victory, going 2.1 innings. He was followed by Louie Shalhoob, Brent Hyman and Ian Churchill.

Diego Jasso got the Royals' offense going with a bases-loaded double that drove in three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Mason Metcalfe went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored. 

The Royals (11-1) are back in action Wednesday night against Flowing Wells, Ariz.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

