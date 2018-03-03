San Marcos Places 7th at Redondo Invite; Clay Nerdin Named to All-Tourney Team

San Marcos tied for seventh place at the Redondo Invitational boys volleyball tournament, going 1-2 in the gold division on Saturday.

The Royals opened with a 25-20, 25-22 win over Bishop Montgomery and lost to Redondo (25-21, 25-17) and Peninsula (25-23, 25-13).

For the tournament, Clay Nerdin led the team in kills with 53 and had four aces and 11 digs. Brennan Ware had 33 kills and served 11 aces, Ryder Rivadenyra also had 33 kills and 27 assists and setter Tanner Stevens dished out 81 assists.

Nerdin was named to the all-tournament team.

The Royals play at Valencia on Tuesday.

