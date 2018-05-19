San Marcos Places in Handful of Events in State Championships

Swimming

San Marcos High school girls swimming competed in the state championships Saturday, with the team's 200 freestyle relay taking 11th place.

The 200 free relay squad consisted of Megan Musick, Piper Smith, Fiona Kuesis and anchor Maija Ninness and finished in 1:46.33.

On Friday, the Royals put forth a 200 medley relay that placed 30th with a time of 1:49.63. The team featured Ninness, Ella Prentice, Kuesis and Smith.

A 400 free relay with the same lineup as the 200 free swimmers finished 19th in 3:33.03, while Kuesis individually finished 26th in the 500 free and Ninness finished her prep career by placing 13th in the 100 backstroke.

“I am really proud of the girls and their ability to compete at the highest level," coach Brian Roth had to say after the meet. "We had a great season in which we overachieved and I will miss my seniors.”

