San Marcos Places Third at Camarillo Tournament

Girls Volleyball

Jenna MacFarlane made the all-tournament team, leading San Marcos to a third-place finish at the Cam Classic Girls Volleyball Tournament in Camarillo.

The Royals won 12 sets in two days of pool play. On Friday, they beat South Pasadena (25-16, 25-11), Bishop Diego (25-9, 25-19) and Camarillo (25-18, 25-13). On Saturday, they knocked off Taft (25-18, 25-21), Campbell Hall (25-23, 25-21) and Laguna Blanca (25-18, 25-21), whom they lost against in a non-league match on Thursday.

Leila Parker, Kelsey Werner and AJ Huerta-Leipner played well for San Marcos on Friday, said coach Tina Brown.

MacFarlane had 12 kills and Ellie Gamberdella had 28 assists against Taft.

Bella Johnson's eight kills from the right side and Kristine Fimlaid's three blocks in the middle keyed the win over Laguna Blanca (25-21, 25-18).

After beating Crean Luthern in their first playoff game, the Royals faced Laguna Blanca again and lost 25-15.

