Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:56 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

San Marcos Places Third at Camarillo Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 16, 2017 | 8:52 p.m.

Jenna MacFarlane made the all-tournament team, leading San Marcos to a third-place finish at the Cam Classic Girls Volleyball Tournament in Camarillo.

The Royals won 12 sets in two days of pool play. On Friday, they beat South Pasadena (25-16, 25-11), Bishop Diego (25-9, 25-19) and Camarillo (25-18, 25-13). On Saturday, they knocked off Taft (25-18, 25-21), Campbell Hall (25-23, 25-21) and Laguna Blanca (25-18, 25-21), whom they lost against in a non-league match on Thursday.

Leila Parker, Kelsey Werner and AJ Huerta-Leipner played well for San Marcos on Friday, said coach Tina Brown. 

MacFarlane had 12 kills and Ellie Gamberdella had 28 assists against Taft.

Bella Johnson's eight kills from the right side and Kristine Fimlaid's three blocks in the middle keyed the win over Laguna Blanca (25-21, 25-18).

After beating Crean Luthern in their first playoff game, the Royals faced Laguna Blanca again and lost 25-15.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Jenna MacFarlane made all-tournament team, leading San Marcos to a third-place finish at the Cam Classic Girls Volleyball Tournament in Camarillo.

The Royals won 12 sets in two days of pool play. On Friday, they beat South Pasadena (25-16, 25-11), Bishop Diego (25-9, 25-19) and Camarillo (25-18, 25-13). On Saturday, they knocked off Taft (25-18, 25-21), Campbell Hall (25-23, 25-21) and Laguna Blanca (25-18, 25-21), whom they lost against in a non-league match on Thursday.

Leila Parker, Kelsey Werner and AJ Huerta-Leipner played well for San Marcos on Friday, said coach Tina Brown. 

MacFarlane had 12 kills and Ellie Gamberdella had 28 assists against Taft.

Bella Johnson's eight kills from the right side and Kristine Fimlaid's three blocks in the middle keyed the win over Laguna Blanca (25-21, 25-18).

After beating Crean Luthern in their first playoff game, the Royals faced Laguna Blanca again and lost 25-15.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 