San Marcos Playing at Santa Barbara in Girls Water Polo Today

The second Channel League crosstown girls water polo game between Santa Barbara High and San Marcos is being play Friday (Jan. 12) at the SBHS pool at 3:30 p.m.

The Dons' water polo schedule has gone through several changes because of the Thomas Fire back in December and the recent mudslides and flooding in Montecito, which closed Highway 101.

This game was originally scheduled on Dec. 16. USA Water Polo was going have a retirement ceremony for three-time Olympic medalist and Santa Barbara alum Kami Craig and the U.S. National Team was going to play the Netherlands that day as well. It was all cancelled by the Thomas Fire.

This week's tragic events in Montecito forced the postponement of Santa Barbara's and San Marcos' Channel League games at Ventura and Buena and Santa Barbara's Tournament of Champions.

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh is planning to reschedule the tournament on Jan. 27-29.

San Marcos won the first league meeting with Santa Barbara, 11-4, on Jan. 2.

Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of Division 1 in the CIF-Southern Section: San Marcos is No. 2 and Santa Barbara No. 10.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .