San Marcos Plays Solid Game, Blanks Buena, 3-0

Girls Soccer

San Marcos put together a complete game and defeated Buena 3-0 in a Channel League girls soccer game on Tuesday.

The Royals got off to a terrific start, scoring in the first two minute. Jenna Torchia scored on a rebound of a shot by Katherine Connolly.

San Marcos goalkeeper Ami Hammond made a big play to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard in the first half.

"She came out of the box to disrupte the play, forcing Buena's forward to take a bad touch and the ball was cleared by the defenese," said coach Edwin Portillo.

San Marcos went up 2-0 in the 27th minute on a corner kick. Sierra Palladino and Zoe Ise were positioned near the corner flag. The Royals played a short corner, with Ise taking the ball down the line and sliding it to Ava Castanha. She passed to Jordyn Bittner for a tap-in goal.

The Royals scored their third goal in the 76th minute. Cate Clancy played a through ball to Torchia and she beat the goalkeeper for the score.

"This is the first time San Marcos has scored more than two goals in a game this season," said Portillo. "Credit goes to assistant coach Jennifer Sotelo for taking the forwards and working with them.

Portillo added: "The defense doesn’t get much credit in sports and especially in soccer, but I would like acknowledge assistant coach Dana Valikai for working with the defenders, Rallie Odell, Cate Clancy, Sierra Palladino, AJ Huerta-Leipner and Hammond. They all get the clean sheet."

San Marcos is now 3-2-1 and 2-0-1.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal