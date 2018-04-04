San Marcos Plays Well in Four-Set Loss to Westlake

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos came out strong and took the first set against a strong Westlake girls volleyball team, but the Royals came two points short in the second set and ended up losing in four on Thursday night at the Thunderhut. The scores were 21-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-15.

"We came out of the gates swinging, blocking, playing great defense and playing some of the best volleyball we have played all season," said coach Tina Brown. "We came up short in the second set, strugging to get out of a rotation and losing 26-28."

The coach lauded Ellie Gamberdella for a "solid night of setting and hitting."

Jenna MacFarlane had 10 kills for the Royals and AJ Huerta-Leipner played well at libero.

The Royals head to the San Luis Obispo Tournament this weekend.

