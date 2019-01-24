San Marcos Pours in 22 Goals in 2 Wins at So Cal Championships

Water Polo

San Marcos scored 22 goals in posting two girls water polo wins at the So Cal Championships in Irvine on Thursday.

The Royals opened with an 11-2 win over Irvine. Senior Sara Engmyr led the way with three goals, sophomore Chloe Spievak, freshman Madi Sparre and junior Angie Drake each had two goals.

Goalie Riley Christen made 10 saves.

Senior Fiona Kuesis scored four goals and Megan Musick handed our four asssits in an 11-4 win against Los Alamitos.

Christen made 10 more blocks in goal.

"Overall, our team defense was great and saved the day," coach Chuckie Roth said. "We had an amazing first day of the tournament.”

The Royals play Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday at the Woollett Aquatics Center.