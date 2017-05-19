San Marcos Pre-school Shares Love for Music at Festival

San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop KIDaPALooza Children’s Music Festival will present, for the first time in Santa Barbara, the Emmy- and Grammy-award-winning rock band Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band.

The event will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the school, 400 Puente Drive, corner of Mint Lane and Puente Drive.

A last-minute addition to the festival lineup is Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Dirk Shumaker, who will share songs from his recent children’s album, along with local favorites, Ukulele Jim, Spencer the Gardener, and Boom Chaka.

The Santa Barbara Children’s Festival encourages participation from all attendees, regardless of age, language or ability.

There will be interactive music-inspired activities, arts and crafts, food, live entertainment by professional artists specializing in family-friendly productions. Some 500 attendees are expected.

SMPCW’s mission is to create a supportive community of diverse families where parents engage actively with young children, create a positive learning environment and build skills that promote healthy social and emotional growth.

It is the philosophy and experience of SMPCW, that better parents and stronger families create a more connected and effective community. The school believes music is a natural and important part of young children’s growth and development.

Early interactions with music and creative arts positively affect the quality of all children’s lives.

— Gloria Sanchez Arreola for San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.