San Marcos Preschool Orchestrates Children’s Music Festival

The community is invited to the second annual San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop Children’s Music Festival, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at 400 Puente Drive. Admission is free.
The event will feature performances by Dirk Shumaker of Big Bad Vodoo Daddy, Ukelele Jim, and Art from the Heart. Also included will be a children’s music exploration area, activity areas for all ages, and refreshments.
Festival host San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop Cooperative Preschool was the winner of The Independent’s Best of Santa Barbara Readers Poll, 2016.
There is no charge for parking. For more information, visit SMPCW.org or call 694-8994.
— Kristen Hammonds for San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.