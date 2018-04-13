Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:22 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

San Marcos Prevails in Tight Sets to Get Past Valencia

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 13, 2018 | 7:41 p.m.

San Marcos pulled out several tight sets and defeated Valencia, 11-7, for its sixth straight victory without a loss.

"Valencia's doubles teams were the best we've faced all year," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "We were fortunate in this match to win all four sets that were decided by a break of less. I'm proud of our guys for battling through some adversity and persevering."

Alexi Gill and Daniel Newton came through in the clutch in singles. Gill defeated Valencia's No. 1 Gabriel Chavez 7-5 while Newton prevailed 7-6 (6) after being down 5-2 in the tiebreaker

"Daniel dug himself a pretty big hole in the tie-breaker but climbed straight out of it with sharp angles and crisp winners. When he's on, he's hard to rally with and beat," said Bradley.

The Royals couldn't beat Valencia's top doubles team of Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay.

"Jackson and Stephen are the best doubles team we've seen all year. Their serves were nearly unreturnable," Bradley said.

But the Royals' No. 1 and 2  teams found a way to break through in the second and third round against Valencia's No. 3 tandem. Alex Stefanov and Bryan Shott defeated Sam Kim and Brent Lim 6-3 while Sam Friedman and Jimmy Wimbish won 6-4.

Bradley was pleased how his players dug deep to win the close sets.

"We've shown a lot grit the past couple days, winning crucial sets in doubles when the pressure is on," he said.

The Royals play Santa Barbara on Monday in a rescheduled match at home and at Ventura Tuesday.

San Marcos 11

Singles

Dominik Stefanov 3-0
Alexi Gill 3-0
Daniel Newton 3-0

Doubles

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 1-2
Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 1-2
Ivar Bjork-Timmy Hirsch 0-1
Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 0-1
Noah Dusette-Alex Wilson 0-1

Valencia 7

Singles
Gabriel Chavez 0-3
Eduardo Cedeno 0-3
Batis Golestany 0-3

Doubles
Jackson Boxall-Stephen Thay 3-0
Chan Gi Kim-Ian Cho 3-0
Sam Kim-Brent Lim 1-2


 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 