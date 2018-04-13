San Marcos Prevails in Tight Sets to Get Past Valencia

Tennis

San Marcos pulled out several tight sets and defeated Valencia, 11-7, for its sixth straight victory without a loss.

"Valencia's doubles teams were the best we've faced all year," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "We were fortunate in this match to win all four sets that were decided by a break of less. I'm proud of our guys for battling through some adversity and persevering."

Alexi Gill and Daniel Newton came through in the clutch in singles. Gill defeated Valencia's No. 1 Gabriel Chavez 7-5 while Newton prevailed 7-6 (6) after being down 5-2 in the tiebreaker

"Daniel dug himself a pretty big hole in the tie-breaker but climbed straight out of it with sharp angles and crisp winners. When he's on, he's hard to rally with and beat," said Bradley.

The Royals couldn't beat Valencia's top doubles team of Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay.

"Jackson and Stephen are the best doubles team we've seen all year. Their serves were nearly unreturnable," Bradley said.

But the Royals' No. 1 and 2 teams found a way to break through in the second and third round against Valencia's No. 3 tandem. Alex Stefanov and Bryan Shott defeated Sam Kim and Brent Lim 6-3 while Sam Friedman and Jimmy Wimbish won 6-4.

Bradley was pleased how his players dug deep to win the close sets.

"We've shown a lot grit the past couple days, winning crucial sets in doubles when the pressure is on," he said.

The Royals play Santa Barbara on Monday in a rescheduled match at home and at Ventura Tuesday.

San Marcos 11

Singles

Dominik Stefanov 3-0

Alexi Gill 3-0

Daniel Newton 3-0

Doubles

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 1-2

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 1-2

Ivar Bjork-Timmy Hirsch 0-1

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 0-1

Noah Dusette-Alex Wilson 0-1

Valencia 7

Singles

Gabriel Chavez 0-3

Eduardo Cedeno 0-3

Batis Golestany 0-3

Doubles

Jackson Boxall-Stephen Thay 3-0

Chan Gi Kim-Ian Cho 3-0

Sam Kim-Brent Lim 1-2



