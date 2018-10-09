San Marcos Pulls Away From Cabrillo in Third Period

Water Polo

San Marcos shut out Cabrillo in the third period and took a 12-6 boys water polo decision in a Channel League game on Tuesday at San Marcos.

Ahead 6-3 going into the period, the Royals blanked the Conquistadores 4-0 to take command of the game. James Oriskovich scored two of his game-high five goals in the period and Tom Leggett and Trevor Ricci each had one goal.

Cabrillo gave the Royals a tough first half by playing a zone defense.

They were were able to open up a 6-3 lead behind a pair of goals from Oriskovich out of two meters, a goal from outside by Ricci and one from Leggett out wide.

Ricci had four goals and Leggett scored three for the Royals (3-0 in league). They host Dos Pueblos on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

