San Marcos Pulls Away from Laguna Blanca in Boys Lacrosse

Lacrosse

Jack Palmer pumped in five goals, powering San Marcos to a 14-8 season-opening boys lacrosse win over Laguna Blanca on Tuesday.

The Royals used a balanced scoring attack to pull away from the Owls in the third period.

Justin Lehman scored three goals and had five assists and Paul Robitaille and Trey Tank each scored two goals.

Coach Rick Lehman praised freshman Shea Rousseau for winning the majority of the face-offs to keep the Royals offense going.

