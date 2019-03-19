San Marcos Pulls Away From Lompoc for 8-5 Win

Softball

San Marcos scored five runs in the last two innings to pull away from Lompoc, 8-5 in a Channel League softball game on the road Tuesday.

After Lompoc capitalized on two San Marcos errors to put up three runs in the fifth to the score, the Royals responded with three runs in the sixth.

Kyla Robbins led off the sixth with a single, Cassandra Perez followed with a walk and one out later Izabella Velazquez singled to drive in Robbins. Maddy Leung singled in Perez and Claire Early hit her second double of the game, scoring Velazquez for a 6-3 lead.

The Royals added two runs in the seventh on a RBI single by Sinai Miranda and a ground ball by Perez that was misplayed by the Braves.

Lompoc added two more runs in the seven, but Allie Fryklund got the final out on a ground out.

Early went 3 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored, Robbins, Perez and Velazquez were all 2 for 4.

The Royals are 6-4 overall and 6-1 in league. They host Dos Pueblos on Wednesday.