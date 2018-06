San Marcos Pulls Away from Santa Barbara in 2nd Half

Lacrosse

San Marcos got five goals from Allie Bliss en route to a 10-5 girls lacrosse win over Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Santa Barbara was ahead 3-2 at halftime, but the Dons were held to two goals in the second half.

Evie Mayner and Summer Bosse each had two goals for San Marcos and Sarah Yang came up with some huge draw controls, said coach Taylor Paige.

