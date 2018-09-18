Tuesday, September 18 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

San Marcos Pulls Away From Santa Barbara in League Tennis Opener

Yuka Perera Click to view larger
San Marcos No. 1 singles player Yuka Perera rips a backhanded return against Santa Barbara. Perera won three sets without losing a game. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 18, 2018 | 8:31 p.m.

San Marcos pulled away in the second round of matches and defeated Santa Barbara High 14-4 in the Channel League girls tennis opener on Tuesday at the Dons' courts.

The match was tied 3-3 after the first round of play.

"Sophomore Sophia Ostovany played with a bit of variety and smarts to defeat Samantha Forster, 6-4," Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt said. "The Dons' doubles teams of Claudia Brewer and Heidi Hatton came up with an aggressive style to defeat Maura Mannix and Bella Munoz, 6-3, and Claire Stotts and Hannah Mendez rallied from down 3-4 against a strong No. 3  Royals' team of Emily Rapp and Samantha Weiner to close out the set with fiery net play, 6-4."

San Marcos took control of the match in the second round.

"The girls have been great at staying mentally tough and won the second round 5-1, which gave us the 8-4 lead," said San Marcos coach Jonny Sapp. "Santa Barbara put up a fight, but our girls stayed tough throughout all three rounds."

Yuka Perera and Fiona Kinsella dominated in singles for the Royals, sweep their three sets without losing a game and Samantha Forster won two sets (6-4, 6-1).

In doubles, Kelly Coulson and Samantha DeAlba won 6-0, 6-2, 6-4. Weiner and Rapp took two sets, 6-3, 6-3 and Bali Lavine and Jesi Rabinowitz won a set, 6-3.

"As a new coach, my main goal is trying to have a well-balanced team and have every one of our lines be solid and competitive, because you are as strong as your weakest link," Sapp said. "So, today the girls showed no matter what line you're playing on our team, we are going to compete and make the other team work for it."

Stotts and Mendez were the sole victors for Santa Barbara in the second round, coming back from being down 3-4 against Maura Mannix and Bella Munoz.

"I was pleased with the Dons' competitive and courageous play," Echt said. "Their singles was clearly more experienced than us, though I felt we made a good effort in trying different tactics.  As for the doubles teams, it was good competition up and down the lines.  The Royals were tough opponents who developed points well."

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports.

