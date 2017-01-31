San Marcos Pulls Away From Ventura in 4th Quarter

Boys Basketball

San Marcos shut down Ventura in the fourth quarter and pulled away to a 55-42 boys basketball win in a Channel League game on Tuesday night,

Leading by three, Royals held the Cougars without a field goal until 1:30 left and extended their lead.

Jackson Stormo scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Stef Korfas had 12 points for San Marcos (18-7, 4-2).

"We rebounded the ball really well in the fourth quarter, and that has been an emphasis as we move forward," said coach Landon Boucher. "We got solid play out of Stef and Jackson Stormo. We also got great minutes out of Ryan Fay and Jake Sofro off the bench. They were big in the fourth quarter."

San Marcos plays at Santa Barbara on Friday.



