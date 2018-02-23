San Marcos Pulls Inside-Outside Job on Muir to Reach CIF 2A Final

Boys Basketball

It’s on to the CIF-Southern Section Finals for the San Marcos boys basketball team.

The Royals found their way back to a section championship game for the first time since 1990 by taking out second-seeded Pasadena-Muir, 65-59, in the 2A Division semifinals before a standing-room only crowd at Maury Halleck Gym on Friday night.

Third-seeded San Marcos (24-6) will play Riverside Poly in the championship either Friday or Saturday at the Pyramid at Long Beach State or the Felix Events Center at Azusa Pacific University. The date and venue will be announced by CIF early next week.

“We’re going to CIF and try to get that ring… Come on baby, let’s go,” shouted an excited senior guard Ryan Godges after knocking down four three-pointers and scoring 16 points.

Muir learned the many ways San Marcos hurts the opposition.

In the first half, it was 6-foot-9 Jackson Stormo doing the damage in the low post, beating the Mustangs' 6-8 Tasson Aubrey-Thomas with great foot work for scores. He had 14 of his 18 points in the half.

“I thought the confidence of the big fella inside really generated confidence throughout our whole team, I really do,” coach Landon Boucher said. "If he comes out and is aggressive like that, you can sense our whole offense open up.”

That's exactly what happened in the second, as the Royals' three-point shooting that kept the Mustangs at bay. Godges buried three bonus bombs in the third quarter, the last one coming from parking-lot distance, to give the Royals a 43-38 lead. The long-range shooting helped erase a 36-33 deficit midway through the period.

“We were able to find Ryan in the third quarter. That was huge,” said Boucher. “They were concentrating on him in the first half but as the fatigue kicked in they lost him. Stef was able to find him on two of those.”

The second one was a beauty, coming off a fast break led by Korfas.

“All I had to do was complete the play. It’s a huge momentum shifter,” said Godges, who felt he needed to make an impact.

“Last game I wasn’t as aggressive as I was supposed to be and this game I wanted to come in relaxed and help my team win,” he said. “I was going to do what I had to do to help my team win. It was a team effort, everyone stepped up and made big plays.”

He thanked his teammates for having confidence in him.

“All thanks to my teammates, they’re always encouraging me to shoot. They always give me confidence. Stef always tells me to be ready to shoot. And it happened. I was ready.”

David Frohling buries a corner three. pic.twitter.com/6AE6BpcKZa — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 24, 2018

Said senior David Frohling of outside shooting: “We just got to do what works. We were working great as a team as usual and Ryan was really on tonight and we just found him.”

In the fourth quarter, it was more good passing for open shots and big offensive rebounds.

Allen fed Frohling for a back-breaking three to make it 50-45 after Haleem Jenkins hit a trey to pull Muir within two, 47-45.

The Royals then worked a play where Stormo took the ball in the low post, kicked it out to Allen at the free-throw line and Allen drove down the lane for a layup to make it 52-47.

San Marcos followed a Muir miss with a Frohling pass to Korfas for a three-pointer and a 55-47 advantage with 3:18 to go.

The Royals then burned a tiring Muir with a pair of offensive rebounds. Nate Fay pulled one down and scored and Stormo followed a missed dunk by Allen to make it a 59-49 game with less than two minutes to play.

The Royals did a good job defensively. They held Muir’s leading scorer Hunter Woods to 15 points, six below his average.

“They average 62 points and No. 0 averages 21,” Boucher said. “We knew he was going to take a lot of shots. We just wanted to make it difficult and I think we did that.

“Having Jackson behind us is just huge. When David was on him or Beau was on him, if he got by them, Jackson was there to contest. It’s always in the back of your mind.”

Simaine Stewart led the Mustangs (23-8) with 18 points, Jenkins had 14 and Tiyon Martin added eight.

Stef Korfas takes it to the hoop. pic.twitter.com/FyX3aHVm3K — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 24, 2018

Korfas added 11 points and six assists and Stormo grabbed 17 rebounds for the Royals.

Boucher said this group of players has paid its dues to play for a CIF championship.

“We have five seniors who have played a lot of games together. I’m talking, since last year, 80-90 games. And, hey, we’ve been very fortunate and blessed to stay healthy, with no injures. So we’re able to play so much together.

“Hey, the cohesiveness on this team is unbelievable, and our bench guys are so part of it. And that's why our chemistry has just blossomed into what it is.”

He said it’s been a dream to play for a CIF title since he started coaching at San Marcos four years ago.

“But it’s not about me, it’s about these guys," he said. "I’m so proud of these seniors, especially what they’ve been through. I’m just so happy for them.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.