San Marcos Pulls Off Water Polo Shocker, Beats No. 2 Laguna Beach in OT, 8-7

San Marcos pulled off one of its biggest girls water polo victories in program history, beating defending CIF Division 1 champion and No. 2 seed Laguna Beach, 8-7, in overtime in the elite eight Division 1 playoffs on Thursday at Newport Harbor High.

Senior Lili Rose Akin scored the game winner on a lob shot with one second left on the clock in the second three-minute overtime period.

The stunning victory moves the seventh-seeded Royals (17-11) into the semifinals against Mater Dei next Wednesday at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. They've lost in three meetings with the Monarchs this season.

San Marcos lost to Laguna Beach last week, 10-3, and was beaten by the Breakers in last year's Division 1 championship game, 6-2.

This time, the Royals got "amazing" play from senior goalie Sophie Trumbull and "three memorable goals" from Piper Smith in the set position, coach Chuckie Roth said.

Trumbull, a UCSB signee, made 15 blocks to outduel Laguna Beach's Stanford-bound goalie Thea Walsh.

"I have seen it several times over the years," Roth said of Trumbull's performance. "She loves to compete like no other — loves when her team plays for her and in turn she plays for them. She really believed she could block every goal. In order to win, we had to let them shoot, but we needed them to shoot the shots we wanted to give up."

He added: "We played exceptional team defense. We followed our game plan well. Hannah Meyer played phenomenal 2-meter defense. All the girls fulfilled their roles and stayed present in the moments that mattered. We played very smart."

Smith was another senior who rose to the ocassion.

"Piper was pretty determined," said Roth, who added that Smith had been sick during the week and missed a practice."She was sick yesterday but said, ‘Don’t worry, I will be fine.’

"This whole year she has mentored Hannah Meyer," Roth said of Smith. "They do everything in practice together. Hannah took care of the defense and Piper played with tons of heart at center. From the opening moment, it was clear how much she wanted to win... she played her heart out. She's a special leader who learned it from players of the past and who will pass that leadership on to the teams of the future.

"I am the lucky one. I love coaching these kids."

Junior Fiona Kuesis scored two goals and sophomores Meyer and Cassidy Miller had one goal each.

"Fiona Kuesis was great," said Roth.

The teams were tied 5-5 at the end of regulation. San Marcos scored twice in the first three-minute OT, but Laguna Beach (21-3) came back in the second half overtime and tied the score before the Brown University-bound Akin delivered the game winner.

Sophia Lucas and Evan Tingler each scored twice for Laguna Beach, and Walsh made 10 saves

Now the Royals get another crack at Mater Dei.

"We are very excited," said Roth. "That was our motivation to win. We want to play this game."

