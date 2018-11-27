San Marcos Pulls Out 3-2 Victory in Boys Soccer Season Opener

Boys Soccer

Peter Aldapa pounced on a Channel Islands back-pass to the goalkeeper and buried a left-footed shot to lift San Marcos to a 3-2 win in its boys soccer season opener on Tuesday night.

The Royals defended several long balls from the Raiders in the final minutes of the second half to make coach Paul McLean a winner in his debut.

San Marcos fell behind early in the first half on a free-kick goal by the Raiders. But the Royals responded with their own set piece.

From 20 yards, sophomore Caden Vom Steeg tapped the ball to his twin brother, Jared, and he wrapped the ball around the wall and into the far side netting.

"It was a brilliant set piece," said McLean.

Just before halftime, the Royals converted on another set piece to take a 2-1 lead. Senior defender Michael Palmer knocked in a header from short range off a corner kick from Caden Vom Steeg.

Channel Islands tied the score in the second half on a San Marcos own goal.

The Royals never let down and pushed for the game winner.

"We continued to fight for the advantage," McLean said.

