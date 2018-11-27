Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, November 27 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

San Marcos Pulls Out 3-2 Victory in Boys Soccer Season Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 27, 2018 | 10:50 p.m.

Peter Aldapa pounced on a Channel Islands back-pass to the goalkeeper and buried a left-footed shot to lift San Marcos to a 3-2 win in its boys soccer season opener on Tuesday night.

The Royals defended several long balls from the Raiders in the final minutes of the second half to make coach Paul McLean a winner in his debut.

San Marcos fell behind early in the first half on a free-kick goal by the Raiders. But the Royals responded with their own set piece.

From 20 yards, sophomore Caden Vom Steeg tapped the ball to his twin brother, Jared, and he wrapped the ball around the wall and into the far side netting.

"It was a brilliant set piece," said McLean.

Just before halftime, the Royals converted on another set piece to take a 2-1 lead. Senior defender Michael Palmer knocked in a header from short range off a corner kick from Caden Vom Steeg.

Channel Islands tied the score in the second half on a San Marcos own goal.

The Royals never let down and pushed for the game winner.

"We continued to fight for the advantage," McLean said.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 