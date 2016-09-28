Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

San Marcos Pulls Out Dramatic Tennis Win at Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 28, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

San Marcos got a clutch win in singles by Kelly Coulson in the first round and the No. 3 doubles team of Catherine Dosch and Sophia Bordofsky came through in a nailbiter in the third round to lift the Royals to a tense 10-8 girls tennis victory at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

The win avenged a loss to the Chargers in the first round of Channel League play and created a tie for first place at 4-1.

Coulson gave San Marcos early momentum by beating DP's No.1 player Mikala Triplett, 6-4.

"What a great win by Kelly, that really was an important point and really set the tone for the rest of the match," said San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman.

Yuka Perera of the Royals followed in the second round with a 6-2 decision over Triplett, avenging an earlier loss to the freshman standout on the SanMarcos courts.

"Yuka hit her big topspin down the middle and really controlled the match from the baseline," said Hartzman.

The match was still in doubt going into the final round as San Marcos held a 7-5 lead.

"I gathered the girls around and told them to go out and play your best set of the year and let's win this thing," Hartzman said of his pep talk before the third round sets. "I told them you have to want it more then they do."

San Marcos were one point away from clinching the match, but Dos Pueblos was hanging tough. The Chargers were leading at No. 1 doubles.

The deciding point came at No. 3 doubles, as Dosch and Bordofsky won in a tiebreaker.

"I ran up to Catherine and Sophia and told them they had just clinched the win over DP. As seniors, I know they will remember that win forever," said Hartzman. 

"Since our loss to DP on September 8 our whole goal was to win the rematch today," he added. "I am proud of how the girls played today it was a total team effort."

Dos Pueblos got two wins from Katie Yang in singles and won five sets in doubles, with the team of Hannah Kleidermacher and Rose Hillebrandt sweeping and Lucy Golden and Danya Belkin taking two sets.

"I am proud of our team's sportsmanship and camaraderie," DP coach Liz Frech Said. "The crowd support was incredible. We learn a lot from our losses and will continue to work hard."

Dos Pueblos is 5-2 overall and San Marcos 7-4.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

