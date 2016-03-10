San Marcos Pushes Westlake to Five Sets Before Falling

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos took a tough Westlake team to five sets and lost, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-6, in a non-league boys volleyball match at the Thunderhut on Thursday.

Setter Braden Lisea was sharp running the Royals offense, dishing out 31 assists and adding three kills and a solo block. Jake Sofro led the team with eight kills, Dane Pederson had seven and Liam Mornado went 6 for 6.

"Lots of credit to Westlake which is a strong program, but even more credit to the San Marcos athletes who came out from the beginning and played with a lot of heart," San Marcos coach Jon Newton said. "As a coach, I'm extremely proud of how this team has been playing and watching them grow as the season goes on."

It was the first loss of the season for the Royals (3-1), who open Channel League play next week against Ventura at home.

